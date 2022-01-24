Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.24 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,038,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 417,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.