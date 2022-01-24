Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $17.45 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $460.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $433.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

