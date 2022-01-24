Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $23.94 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

