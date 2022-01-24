Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $25.42 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teradyne worth $25,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

