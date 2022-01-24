Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.34 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

