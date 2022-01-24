Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $10.45 Million in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,602,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.60% of AppHarvest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppHarvest stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

