Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,472 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of NiSource worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NI opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

