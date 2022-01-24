Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Targa Resources worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $58.33.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

