Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $16.25 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 207,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,906,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,589,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

