Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 226,957 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Materialise worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $8,380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 167,140 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.46 million, a PE ratio of 166.73 and a beta of 0.60. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

