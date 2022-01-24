Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,779 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $235.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.54 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.