Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 361.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,013 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.