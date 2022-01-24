Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

