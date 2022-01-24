Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $298.01 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day moving average of $343.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

