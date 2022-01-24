Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $626,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $59.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.