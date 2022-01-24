Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,469 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.48% of Novanta worth $26,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Novanta by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $144.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

