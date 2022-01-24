Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,606 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $314.25 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

