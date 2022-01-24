Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 72,540 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,540 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of ONEOK worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

