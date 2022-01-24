Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 94,549 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,549 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $30,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,760,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 70,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

TRP stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

