View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.57

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 17045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

VIEW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of View by 115.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View in the third quarter worth $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of View by 32.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of View by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

