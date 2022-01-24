Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.16

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMEO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Vimeo alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $43,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $23,144,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.