Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.66

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 8.66 and last traded at 8.68, with a volume of 1107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.47.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.