Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.66

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 8.66 and last traded at 8.68, with a volume of 1107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.18.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.47.
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
