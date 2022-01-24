Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.49

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 33744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,746. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

