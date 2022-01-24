Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 24,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 484,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

COCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, insider Michael Kirban acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 in the last ninety days. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

