VNX Exchange 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $707.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the dollar. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006042 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

