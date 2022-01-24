VNX (VNXLU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $89.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 64.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. VNX has a total market capitalization of $357,688.57 and $89.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VNX has traded 66% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006144 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.