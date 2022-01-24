Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 201,927 shares during the quarter. Vocera Communications comprises about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.61% of Vocera Communications worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.78 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In related news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

