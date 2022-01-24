Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vodafone Group worth $39,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 509,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.