Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

