VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Down 1%

Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.86. 283,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 128,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Aegis lowered their target price on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.74.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 1,428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 722.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 216,617 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

