Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.70

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 70822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

