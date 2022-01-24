Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.87

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 21393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

