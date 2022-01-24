Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,474. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

