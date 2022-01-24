W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.09 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. increased their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

