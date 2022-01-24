W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

PFE stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

