W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Shares of FB opened at $303.17 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.98. The stock has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,781. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

