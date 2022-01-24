Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.14 or 0.06637689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,492.86 or 1.00088479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.