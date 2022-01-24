Wanchain One Day Volume Reaches $2.19 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $75.68 million and $2.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00172216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00029062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00352066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

