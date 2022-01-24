Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €130.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €130.00 ($147.73) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.47 ($132.35).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 1-year low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.