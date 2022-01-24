Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €31.00 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €31.00 ($35.23) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.30 ($34.43).

ETR WAC opened at €23.74 ($26.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.15 ($18.35) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.94.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

