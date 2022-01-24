Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.16

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 26791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 295,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 242,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,397,315 shares of company stock worth $108,954,302 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $987,000.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

