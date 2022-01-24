Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $514,855.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $514,855.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.46 or 0.06604653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,120.44 or 1.00091205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

