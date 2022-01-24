Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 7.6%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.19 and last traded at $150.37. 171,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,741,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on W shares. TheStreet cut Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.62.

The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.77 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.23.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

