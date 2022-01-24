Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Down 14.2%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s share price was down 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 202,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.08.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. Research analysts expect that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

