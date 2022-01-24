Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.29.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $581.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.36. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $435.77 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.