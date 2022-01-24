Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

