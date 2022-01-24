Wedbush Weighs in on Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.22 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

