Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lundin Gold (LUG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) recently:

1/21/2022 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$11.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00.

11/25/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$9.32 on Monday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03.

Get Lundin Gold Inc alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.