Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL)

1/19/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 325 ($4.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.37) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/5/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/15/2021 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.82) price target on the stock.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £460.70 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 238.61.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.22), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($514,389.19).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

