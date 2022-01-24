Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON: BOWL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/19/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 325 ($4.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.37) price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/5/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 12/15/2021 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.82) price target on the stock.
Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £460.70 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 238.61.
In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.22), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($514,389.19).
