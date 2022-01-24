Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

WFC stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,971,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

